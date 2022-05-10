×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: inflation | gas prices | joe biden | administration

Sen. Braun to Newsmax: WH Wants to Dig Inflation, Gas Prices Hole Deeper

'(Newsmax/''Eric Bolling The Balance'')

By    |   Tuesday, 10 May 2022 07:19 PM

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the administration's policies since President Joe Biden was inaugurated have contributed to high inflation and high gasoline prices.

"When you look at the Democrats, including Biden, when they were campaigning saying who was going to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline first, who was going to eliminate the exploration on federal land, you know," Braun told "Eric Bolling The Balance," that gas prices started going up the day Biden was elected.

"You will lose an election on high gas prices alone," Braun continued.

The senator's comments come as the average price of gas hit a record high at $4.37, according to USA Today.

Notwithstanding the administration's energy policies, the senator mentioned that other factors contributing to inflation include "the Cares Act that we did back in March of 2020, we did a whole lot more [spending] than we needed to.

''I mean, that was roughly $4 trillion —  we did borrow every penny. But there was uncertainty then. Then [Democrats] come along with the rescue bill, that was another $2 trillion and the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill; none of it really paid for."

"That was doubling down on what was already risky. But that at least had the unknown and the uncertainty of the beginning of COVID. They seem to want to dig the hole deeper, blame everybody else, when it's their fault all throughout," the senator added.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,  FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the administration's policies since President Joe Biden was inaugurated have contributed to high inflation and high gasoline prices.
inflation, gas prices, joe biden, administration
321
2022-19-10
Tuesday, 10 May 2022 07:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved