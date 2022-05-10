Sen. Braun to Newsmax: WH Wants to Dig Inflation, Gas Prices Hole Deeper

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the administration's policies since President Joe Biden was inaugurated have contributed to high inflation and high gasoline prices.

"When you look at the Democrats, including Biden, when they were campaigning saying who was going to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline first, who was going to eliminate the exploration on federal land, you know," Braun told "Eric Bolling The Balance," that gas prices started going up the day Biden was elected.

"You will lose an election on high gas prices alone," Braun continued.

The senator's comments come as the average price of gas hit a record high at $4.37, according to USA Today.

Notwithstanding the administration's energy policies, the senator mentioned that other factors contributing to inflation include "the Cares Act that we did back in March of 2020, we did a whole lot more [spending] than we needed to.

''I mean, that was roughly $4 trillion — we did borrow every penny. But there was uncertainty then. Then [Democrats] come along with the rescue bill, that was another $2 trillion and the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill; none of it really paid for."

"That was doubling down on what was already risky. But that at least had the unknown and the uncertainty of the beginning of COVID. They seem to want to dig the hole deeper, blame everybody else, when it's their fault all throughout," the senator added.

