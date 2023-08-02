×
Tags: indictments | donald trump | support | 2024

Rep. Mike Collins to Newsmax: Indictments Embolden Trump Support

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 05:53 PM EDT

The more attacks the D.C. establishment throws at former President Donald Trump, the more support he receives, Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Collins told "American Agenda" that amidst the three indictments Trump has already received the pending indictment in Georgia is new to the list, but all will only succeed in "making people extremely more mad —madder — than what they already were."

"Trump people," the congressman added, "aren't going to move off of that. As a matter of fact, it's gonna emboldened more people to get behind President Trump and make sure that he is the nominee and he will win this election will be the next president of this country."

The third indictment for the former president was announced on Tuesday. In the the 45-page indictment, special counsel Jack Smith focused on Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Wednesday, 02 August 2023 05:53 PM
