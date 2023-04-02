Sarah Palin to Newsmax: Those Seeking to Sink Trump Sure to Lose

Former President Donald Trump is taking on and defeating a 3-on-1 with Democrats, the media, and those he considers Republicans in name only (RINOs) endlessly failing to end his political career, according to former Alaska GOP Gov. Sarah Palin on Newsmax.

"Bless their hearts," Palin told co-hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza. "These guys who are flirting with running, they're doing it for attention. They know that they cannot beat Donald Trump.

"You know, he's got the solid, deep base of support in the GOP and with independents with common sense, constitutional conservatives.

"They can't win."

Palin mocked the anti-Trump former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson throwing his hat into the 2024 GOP primary field, saying young voters have no idea who he is, making him more than just a longshot. He's a sure loser who is just going to use a campaign to raise money for himself, she said.

"They're doing this just to get their name out there; therefore, it's for business and job opportunities for them," Palin said. "I know how this stuff works, because I've been around this now for 30 years.

"So anybody who's out there thinking that they're going to put up some big fight up against Donald Trump in our own GOP through a primary, they're way off base, and they're doing it for attention."

Palin added Democrats weaponizing the criminal justice system against Trump are also trying to rig the election against him.

"It is just so obvious that this absolutely is persecution, not legitimate prosecution; and it's about election interference," Palin said. The left has tried one thing after another with their shenanigans to kind of besmirch the whole system of free and fair election in America.

"They've gone from the shenanigans that they keep getting busted for the ballot-box stuffing and the no voter ID laws and all that. Well, this is this is along the same lines — only this is so much worse because we're talking about the rule of law. You know that the judiciary is the foundation of our rule of law in America.

"Messing with that, that's bad."

Democrats cannot succeed in prosecuting the political opposition or "all bets are off" for American democracy, she concluded.

"We're on the precipice. And if they are to win against Trump on this one, then all bets are off when it comes to what's going to happen in our country as it pertains to rule of law," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!