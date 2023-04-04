Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'This Indictment Is a Piece of Junk'

The long-awaited indictment of former President Donald Trump revealed Tuesday did not add anything to the previously reported claims of wrongdoing, leaving it subject to legal challenge, according to former federal prosecutor and famed "America's Mayor" Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax.

"This indictment, by the way, is a piece of junk," Giuliani told Tuesday's "Spicer & Co." "I probably have reviewed 10,000 indictments. I probably brought the most important indictments of the 20th century and convicted people. This is a piece of total junk."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's 34-count indictment of falsifying business records in the first degree is "even worse" than legal experts feared it would be, Giuliani added to co-hosts Sean Spicer and Mercedes Schlapp.

"This is a misdemeanor," he continued. "It's attaching itself to another misdemeanor in order to become a felony. I mean, you have got to be kidding."

Giuliani said the change of venue from deep-blue Manhattan should be an immediate motion.

"But the first substantive motion should be to attack this indictment," Giuliani continued.

"There's so much to attack, that I'd probably do it in stages. I'd probably go after some of the most obvious problems. For example: He hasn't really been charged with a felony. You can't take two misdemeanors and say that equals a felony. That's the most idiotic thing I've ever heard."

Giuliani speculated the reported legal hurdle of taking a state misdemeanor and "hook it up with a federal felony" was probably warned off by Bragg advisers.

"The court doesn't have jurisdiction in New York to try a federal felony, so that would have been thrown out," Giuliani said. "So then he tries hooking this to a state misdemeanor — as if two misdemeanors equal a felony.

"Well, that would be one heck of a change in criminal jurisprudence. Just to get a president?"

The one-party rule in New York state is to blame for this attempted miscarriage of justice, Giuliani concluded.

"What a sad, sad thing that we elected this man," he said. "And it is a reflection on how brainwashed a lot of the people in New York are in voting for Democrats no matter what."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!