Rep. Lesko to Newsmax: Dems Want Trump to Win Primary

While Democrats are looking to sully former President Donald Trump with indictments and legal challenges, they are doing it knowing it will help him win the next Republican presidential primary, Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., said on Newsmax.

"They hate President Trump so much, and they want to make sure that they win the next election," Lesko said on Friday's "National Report."

She said, "They believe that he is the weaker candidate. I don't know that that's true."

Regardless, the indictment of Trump is "an absolutely ridiculous move" by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has gone "soft on real criminals" while "going after President Trump," Lesko added.

"But it is a sad day because I have lost confidence in our Department of Justice system and in our law system, and the American people have, too, because we can see it for what it is: a political prosecution," Lesko said.

Lesko said to forget about President Joe Biden making a move to stop the injustice.

"President Biden isn't going to want to do that, because he views Trump as his political opponent in the next presidential election, so I assume he thinks this is fantastic," she said.

"The one thing I've learned about the Democrats is they keep pushing. They don't think about the rules. They don't care about the laws.

"They don't care about precedent, whether it's on legislation that they pushed through or whether it's the legal system that they used against political opponents."

Now, it's up to Americans to see the light and the election-meddling effort, weaponizing the justice system against the opposition party, Lesko concluded.

"I think Americans are starting to see how this is a political prosecution against President Trump," Lesko said. "And it's all about Democrats winning. That's what it's all about."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!