×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: indictment | bribery | tim burchett | donald trump | joe biden | election | interference

Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: Timing of Trump Indictment Very Suspect

By    |   Monday, 12 June 2023 02:04 PM EDT

It is very suspect timing for the Department of Justice to come out with the federal indictment against Donald Trump just as the heat was being turned up on allegations President Joe Biden and his son Hunter both took $5 million in bribes, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday.

As a member of the House Oversight Committee, Burchett viewed the internal FBI whistleblower documents, alleging bribes committed by the Biden family.

"Everyone knows this is the modus operandi for the Department of Justice to use this kind of tactic; we have seen this time and again," Burchett told "Wake Up America." "I think it will continue until we get their attention. We need to bring them down before the committee."

Eventually, Congress will have to talk about cutting DOJ funding, as "they are out of control," Burchett added.

The allegations against Trump are "ridiculous," he continued. "Nobody is buying it. That's why Trump's numbers are going through the roof. I don't see it going on anywhere in court.

"I just see it being dragged out and the lawyers making a lot of money and the liberal media making a lot of hay out of nothing."

Burchett, who is also a member of the House Transportation Committee, also commented on the collapse of Philadelphia I-95 highway when a tanker truck caught fire underneath the overpass.

Traffic in the area will be terrible for quite awhile, Burchett said, as the northbound lane was totally destroyed and the southbound line will probably have to come down as well. It could take several months at least to repair, Burchett speculated.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
It is very suspect timing for the Department of Justice to come out with the federal indictment against Donald Trump just as the heat was being turned up on allegations President Joe Biden and his son Hunter both took $5 million in bribes, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said.
indictment, bribery, tim burchett, donald trump, joe biden, election, interference
315
2023-04-12
Monday, 12 June 2023 02:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved