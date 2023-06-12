Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: Timing of Trump Indictment Very Suspect

It is very suspect timing for the Department of Justice to come out with the federal indictment against Donald Trump just as the heat was being turned up on allegations President Joe Biden and his son Hunter both took $5 million in bribes, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday.

As a member of the House Oversight Committee, Burchett viewed the internal FBI whistleblower documents, alleging bribes committed by the Biden family.

"Everyone knows this is the modus operandi for the Department of Justice to use this kind of tactic; we have seen this time and again," Burchett told "Wake Up America." "I think it will continue until we get their attention. We need to bring them down before the committee."

Eventually, Congress will have to talk about cutting DOJ funding, as "they are out of control," Burchett added.

The allegations against Trump are "ridiculous," he continued. "Nobody is buying it. That's why Trump's numbers are going through the roof. I don't see it going on anywhere in court.

"I just see it being dragged out and the lawyers making a lot of money and the liberal media making a lot of hay out of nothing."

Burchett, who is also a member of the House Transportation Committee, also commented on the collapse of Philadelphia I-95 highway when a tanker truck caught fire underneath the overpass.

Traffic in the area will be terrible for quite awhile, Burchett said, as the northbound lane was totally destroyed and the southbound line will probably have to come down as well. It could take several months at least to repair, Burchett speculated.

