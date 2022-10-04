Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Impeachable Offenses for Biden a 'Possibility'

Ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Rep James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that impeachable offenses for President Joe Biden may be contained within Hunter Biden's laptop.

Speaking to "Prime News," Comer says it's a "possibility" that Hunter Biden's laptop contains impeachable offenses for the president.

Comer adds that if "Joe Biden was receiving payments from Hunter Biden," or if Hunter received benefits "from influence peddling or being a foreign agent, however you want to describe it, either way, that's illegal."

Comer points out that in the past, you hear of instances "where people in Republican administrations and Democratic administrations were indicted and convicted for being a foreign agent and not registering, not showing that income," but as Comer highlights "Hunter Biden did that times 100."

"Not only was he a private American citizen," Comer adds, "but he was an immediate family member of the sitting vice president of the United States."

"Now, what's bad for Joe Biden, in addition to having an immediate family member who was a foreign agent, is the fact that according to Hunter Biden and according to at least one whistleblower who's a former associate, Hunter Biden was keeping Joe Biden up. He was paying for his everyday expenses. He was helping provide that comfortable lifestyle and that big nice house he has in Delaware. He was helping to keep that up. So that's a problem for Joe Biden," Comer concluded.

As liberal-leaning George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley put it in July, "the recent disclosures of additional foreign contacts has only strengthened what was already a strong case. Indeed, in the last few weeks, the compelling basis for a [Foreign Agents Registration Act] charge has become unassailable and undeniable."

The Foreign Agents Registration Act, a law dating back to 1938, mandates that individuals who act as "an agent, representative, employee, or servant ... at the order, request, or under the direction or control of a 'foreign principal,'" must register with the U.S. government. Failure to do so is punishable by up to five years in federal prison, along with a $250,000 fine.