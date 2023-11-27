×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: impeachment | joe biden | gop | house | digenova

DiGenova to Newsmax: GOP Fears Pulling 'Impeachment Lever'

By    |   Monday, 27 November 2023 04:29 PM EST

Joe diGenova, former United States attorney for Washington D.C., suggested to Newsmax that members of the House GOP are afraid to impeach President Joe Biden.

Appearing on "American Agenda" on Monday, diGenova said that despite mounting evidence that Biden engaged in foreign business dealings with his son Hunter Biden acting as the bagman, Republican leaders in the House care more about "TV time" than putting up an impeachment.

"I've seen these guys on the Sunday shows," diGenova said. "I've seen [Rep.] Jim Jordan. I've seen [Rep. James] Comer. Very nice people. Very fine honorable men. But the truth is, none of them has a sense of how to kill.

"And when you don't go and get a counsel to ask one hour of questions or two hours of questions to set the table for members, you prove that you're not really interested in impeachment. You're only interested in getting some TV time.

"I am really so disappointed in the Republicans in the House. I do not believe that they're going to be able to pull the impeachment lever when it comes to President Biden."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Joe diGenova, former United States attorney for Washington D.C., told Newsmax that members of the House GOP are afraid to impeach President Joe Biden.
impeachment, joe biden, gop, house, digenova
186
2023-29-27
Monday, 27 November 2023 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved