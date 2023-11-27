DiGenova to Newsmax: GOP Fears Pulling 'Impeachment Lever'

Joe diGenova, former United States attorney for Washington D.C., suggested to Newsmax that members of the House GOP are afraid to impeach President Joe Biden.

Appearing on "American Agenda" on Monday, diGenova said that despite mounting evidence that Biden engaged in foreign business dealings with his son Hunter Biden acting as the bagman, Republican leaders in the House care more about "TV time" than putting up an impeachment.

"I've seen these guys on the Sunday shows," diGenova said. "I've seen [Rep.] Jim Jordan. I've seen [Rep. James] Comer. Very nice people. Very fine honorable men. But the truth is, none of them has a sense of how to kill.

"And when you don't go and get a counsel to ask one hour of questions or two hours of questions to set the table for members, you prove that you're not really interested in impeachment. You're only interested in getting some TV time.

"I am really so disappointed in the Republicans in the House. I do not believe that they're going to be able to pull the impeachment lever when it comes to President Biden."