Gaetz to Newsmax: Impeach Biden or Risk Looking 'Unserious'

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz told Newsmax on Tuesday that the House GOP risks looking "unserious" if they don't bring impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden.

Amid the ongoing corruption investigation into Biden, which stretches back to 2020 when it was first brought to the attention of the American public by Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Gaetz said Republicans must follow through on the evidence that continues to pour in from House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

"I think if we do not begin this impeachment work, we're going to look unserious as House Republicans and conservatives," Gaetz said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Bookending his comments, the congressman noted that he just got off a conference call where "moderate" members of the House GOP have voiced their support of an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

"I'm telling you, on this [House] Judiciary call that I just got off of moments before ... we had some of the more moderate members of the Republican Conference, saying that 'we need the powers of an impeachment inquiry.' And I was heartened by the full-throated support for that position that we received from our Judiciary colleagues," Gaetz said.

