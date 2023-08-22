×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: impeachment | inquiry | joe biden | house | gop | investigation

Gaetz to Newsmax: Impeach Biden or Risk Looking 'Unserious'

By    |   Tuesday, 22 August 2023 07:20 PM EDT

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz told Newsmax on Tuesday that the House GOP risks looking "unserious" if they don't bring impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden.

Amid the ongoing corruption investigation into Biden, which stretches back to 2020 when it was first brought to the attention of the American public by Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Gaetz said Republicans must follow through on the evidence that continues to pour in from House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

"I think if we do not begin this impeachment work, we're going to look unserious as House Republicans and conservatives," Gaetz said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Bookending his comments, the congressman noted that he just got off a conference call where "moderate" members of the House GOP have voiced their support of an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

"I'm telling you, on this [House] Judiciary call that I just got off of moments before ... we had some of the more moderate members of the Republican Conference, saying that 'we need the powers of an impeachment inquiry.' And I was heartened by the full-throated support for that position that we received from our Judiciary colleagues," Gaetz said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz told Newsmax on Tuesday that the House GOP risks looking "unserious" if they don't bring impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden.
impeachment, inquiry, joe biden, house, gop, investigation
247
2023-20-22
Tuesday, 22 August 2023 07:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved