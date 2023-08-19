×
Tags: impeachment inquiry | joe biden | ukraine | house

Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: House Must Hold Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Saturday, 19 August 2023 02:01 PM EDT

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., a member of the House Financial Services Committee, told Newsmax Saturday that it's time for both political wings of the House to acknowledge the mounting evidence that President Joe Biden engaged in schemes with foreign actors during his time as vice president.

"I think the American people are ready for, you know, impeachment hearings and to move forward and move forward aggressively," Ogles told "Saturday Report."

The Tennessee lawmaker added that before the House holds impeachment hearings, "the only way to get this before the American people — to have that process of justice — is to have an impeachment inquiry" and "if, for some reason, the House stalls and we don't move forward with the impeachment proceedings, then I'll offer a privileged motion, and I'll force a vote on impeachment."

An impeachment inquiry can vary in scope but is likely construed as an investigation. An impeachment inquiry is not a necessary step to hold a formal impeachment but could provide a foundation of evidence if an impeachment occurs.

Ogles' comments fall shortly after Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent on Thursday a letter to Colleen Shogan, the U.S. archivist. In his letter, Comer requested access to documents in their "original format" regarding Biden's use of pseudonyms in an email to his son Hunter Biden, which was "redacted for public release," regarding "Burisma and Ukraine."

During a 2018 panel, Biden claimed he held back $1 billion in U.S. funding to Ukraine until the country's then-prosecutor Viktor Shokin was fired by its then-President Petro Poroshenko, according to the New York Post.

Saturday, 19 August 2023 02:01 PM
