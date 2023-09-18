Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: 'I'm All' For Impeachment Inquiry

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Monday he favors an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and if his administration had been transparent with investigations by House Republicans, it wouldn’t have reached the inquiry stage.

“I'm all about it. Listen, if the Biden administration would have been transparent with the Ways and Means Committee and [Judiciary] Committee and Oversight, we may not even be at this impeachment inquiry right now,” Mullin told “Wake Up America.” “But the fact is, they weren't. [House Republicans] were constantly having to go subpoena issues, and when they would get them, the administration was pleading privileged motions or sending stuff over redacted.

“So, it kind of forced the House to do this. But some serious allegations have come forward.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., last week announced the launching an official impeachment inquiry after months of investigations into the alleged criminal activity involving the business dealings of Biden and his family, including his son Hunter Biden.

Mullin said Republicans will not be playing politics with the impeachment process the way former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., did with the two impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

"The bar is very high for impeachment. It should be," Mullin said. "One thing Republicans are not going to do — we're not going to play politics with the impeachment process, like Nancy Pelosi did.

"This is very serious issues and for the Biden administration — especially for Biden saying, 'Good luck' when he was asked about it — they better be taking this serious because this is going to hit him in the face."

Mullin said the Senate is "100% open" to an impeachment trial.

"I think I'll speak very bluntly when it comes to that people in the Senate right now, what we don't want to do is play games with it," he said. "If they [the House] send us something from the impeachment process that we can convict him on, great. But make sure you send us a solid case.

"We saw the Democrats play politics with this. ... We're saying, 'Let me let's make sure that it's convictable.' It's not a simple majority. Remember, two thirds of the Senate has to move forward."

Mullin also advised the House "stay on message."

"Let's not get ahead of the evidence," he said. "What happens a lot of times with politicians ... we get ahead of the evidence, and we start making assumptions that we can't always fulfill. What we want to make sure [is] that we're following evidence and message that correctly."

