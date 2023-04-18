×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: impeach | alejandro mayorkas | infuriating

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Mayorkas's Smugness Is 'Infuriating'

By    |   Tuesday, 18 April 2023 09:25 PM EDT

Speaking ahead of a hearing held Tuesday with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Sen. Ron Johnson, who attended the hearing, told Newsmax that Mayorkas's smugness was "infuriating."

Highlighting the number of migrant children put to work in the United States after crossing the southern border; Johnson tells "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that Mayorkas "completely ignores that. And he just looks there with such a smug look on his face, and it literally is infuriating in those hearings."

Johnson goes on to add that prior to Mayorkas, under former President Donald Trump's administration, Congress was able to work "with Mexico."

"Then Biden, of course, starts talking about free healthcare, during the presidential campaign, and single adults start creeping up. And then when he came into office ... completely through open the border."

"President Obama," Johnson continued, "called it a crisis" when 2,000 people were crossing the southern border a day. "This administration is now presiding over something like that, about 8,000 people a day."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Speaking ahead of a hearing held Tuesday with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Sen. Ron Johnson, who attended the hearing, told Newsmax that Mayorkas's smugness was "infuriating."
impeach, alejandro mayorkas, infuriating
211
2023-25-18
Tuesday, 18 April 2023 09:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved