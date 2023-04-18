Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Mayorkas's Smugness Is 'Infuriating'

Speaking ahead of a hearing held Tuesday with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Sen. Ron Johnson, who attended the hearing, told Newsmax that Mayorkas's smugness was "infuriating."

Highlighting the number of migrant children put to work in the United States after crossing the southern border; Johnson tells "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that Mayorkas "completely ignores that. And he just looks there with such a smug look on his face, and it literally is infuriating in those hearings."

Johnson goes on to add that prior to Mayorkas, under former President Donald Trump's administration, Congress was able to work "with Mexico."

"Then Biden, of course, starts talking about free healthcare, during the presidential campaign, and single adults start creeping up. And then when he came into office ... completely through open the border."

"President Obama," Johnson continued, "called it a crisis" when 2,000 people were crossing the southern border a day. "This administration is now presiding over something like that, about 8,000 people a day."

