Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax TV: Immigrants Crossing the Border on Taxpayers' Dime

U.S. taxpayers are footing the bill for illegal immigrants to enter the U.S., says Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“Joe Biden’s policies are open arms to illegal immigration and the crisis we have at the border right now is like a gathering storm and the flood is coming,” Gaetz said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”



“I’ve got intelligence from northern triangle countries that these cartels, these waves of illegal immigrants, aren’t just being fueled by the organized crime in that part of the world, they are also being funded by U.S. taxpayers.

“U.S. taxpayer money flows through the State Department through USAID and that money is ending up in the hands of NGOs that are advertising for, and facilitating, the caravans and movements of people, into our country,” he added.

More than 100,400 people attempted to cross the U.S. border in February, a 28 percent increase since January, according to Troy Miller, Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

More than 9,400 of those stopped were unaccompanied minors, up from 5,800 in January, according to the New York Times.

“The U.S. government may be one of the biggest human traffickers in the world because even after we get these folks, the policies of Joe Biden have us just sending them all over the country under a catch and release policy that Donald Trump had reversed with great success,” said Gaetz.

Biden on Tuesday told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that his administration was sending people back.

"Do you have to say quite clearly, 'don't come?'" Stephanopoulos asked.

Chad Wolf, the former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued a warning to the Biden administration on the immigration crisis at the U.S. border, telling Fox News that Biden’s message to immigrants to stay home won’t work.

"At the end of the day, these illegal migrants don't listen to government officials," Wolf said. "They listen to other illegals who have gotten into the U.S. that call them and tell them that they are here, they are staying in the U.S., they are not being deported or removed to their home countries."

