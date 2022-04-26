Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Biden Border Policy 'Incentivizing People to Come' Illegally

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the crisis at the southern border was “intentional” and “deliberate,” characterizing the Biden administration’s border policies as “incentivizing people to come” into the country illegally.

During his appearance on “American Agenda,” the firebrand Ohio congressman outlined ways he claims the White House has facilitated a record amount of illegal border crossings.

“The Biden administration said on day one there would be a 100-day moratorium on any deportations, they announced they weren’t going to build the wall, they got rid of the northern triangle agreements they had with the northern triangle countries ... and they got rid of the 'Remain in Mexico policy,'” Jordan detailed.

According to Customs and Border Protection statistics, there have been nearly 2.5 million border crossings since Biden entered office in January 2021, with a new monthly high of 221,000 in March.

“When you incentivize and put in these policies, you get all kinds of bad outcomes,” the congressman stated. “You get all the people coming. You get the stress on our border patrol agents ... You get the drugs that come because the border patrol [is] so stressed trying to deal with this influx of people.”

“So that’s the situation that this administration has deliberately, intentionally created with their crazy policies,” he added.

Jordan, who did not sign the letter delivered Monday by 133 House Republicans calling into question Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ fitness for office, said he still believes that any one with "common sense" has to ask if creating the border situation was deliberate and intentional.

Among the large group of House Republicans who did sign on to the letter was Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and GOP Conference chair Elise Stefanik of New York.

