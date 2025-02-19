Ind. AG to Newsmax: 'Refreshing' Having WH Partner to Get Rid of Illegals

The cooperation of the federal government in getting rid of illegal migrant criminals is "so refreshing," Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on "National Report," Rokita said he is glad as a state chief officer to have a partner in the White House to do this because "it was absolutely insane what was going on for the last four years."

He emphasized that "part of the mission" in President Donald Trump getting elected was "to get rid of the scourge that are these illegal aliens, especially the 'worst first.'"

Rokita said that "we are using Indiana's sanctuary jurisdiction law … against law enforcement officials who won't help." He added, "I've already sued two country sheriffs who outright refused to cooperate with ICE … who let illegal aliens go from their jails knowing … that ICE wanted to apprehend them."

Rokita said that wherever there are state officials refusing to cooperate with the federal government, then "we are going to go to court, get an inunction, and force the issue."

Rokita said that the Indianapolis police chief, in defying federal officials, must know that his words have weight, "and what he says acts as a magnet for illegal alien criminals to come to the city of Indianapolis. We don't need it. We don't want it. We're not going to tolerate it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com