WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: immigration | deportation | ice | trump | todd rokita | illegal migrants

Ind. AG to Newsmax: 'Refreshing' Having WH Partner to Get Rid of Illegals

By    |   Wednesday, 19 February 2025 02:56 PM EST

The cooperation of the federal government in getting rid of illegal migrant criminals is "so refreshing," Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on "National Report," Rokita said he is glad as a state chief officer to have a partner in the White House to do this because "it was absolutely insane what was going on for the last four years."

He emphasized that "part of the mission" in President Donald Trump getting elected was "to get rid of the scourge that are these illegal aliens, especially the 'worst first.'"

Rokita said that "we are using Indiana's sanctuary jurisdiction law … against law enforcement officials who won't help." He added, "I've already sued two country sheriffs who outright refused to cooperate with ICE … who let illegal aliens go from their jails knowing … that ICE wanted to apprehend them."

Rokita said that wherever there are state officials refusing to cooperate with the federal government, then "we are going to go to court, get an inunction, and force the issue."

Rokita said that the Indianapolis police chief, in defying federal officials, must know that his words have weight, "and what he says acts as a magnet for illegal alien criminals to come to the city of Indianapolis. We don't need it. We don't want it. We're not going to tolerate it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The cooperation of the federal government in getting rid of illegal migrant criminals is "so refreshing," Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita told Newsmax on Wednesday.
immigration, deportation, ice, trump, todd rokita, illegal migrants
275
2025-56-19
Wednesday, 19 February 2025 02:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved