Nebraska Gov. Candidate Herbster to Newsmax: Immigrants Have Heavily Burdened State

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate and farmer Charles Herbster says illegal immigrants have heavily burdened the state and that his goal is to protect U.S. citizens and secure jobs for them should he defeat Democrat Pete Ricketts in the November midterm election.

“Illegal immigrants in the state of Nebraska cost taxpayers about $350 million a year,” Herbster told Newsmax’s “American Agenda” Wednesday.

“And unfortunately, our university in Lincoln and Omaha is the sanctuary for illegal immigrants. Those are the things that I’ve got to look at as the governor of Nebraska to protect our people that are there. Their families are there. They’ve raised their children there. They want jobs for people in Nebraska, not jobs for people coming across the border illegally.”

Herbster, who was in McAllen, Texas, visiting with border patrol officials, also slammed the Biden administration for removing Trump-era policies that have led to a surge in crossings.

“President Biden took over in January,” he said. “In March you had the highest number of illegals coming across the border that we’ve ever had. April was a larger number than March. May was a larger number than April and June was larger than May. In July, 210,000 people were coming across the border. It doesn’t just affect Nebraska. It affects every single state.”

Herbster also said the federal government has to finish building the wall Trump started.

President Trump had it right,” he said.

“He had most of this solved. And almost 500 miles of wall. We need to finish the wall. We need to have mandatory deportation, mandatory removal. You can’t continue to bring in millions and millions of people into a country illegally.”

Herbster said the Biden administration is hampering officials trying to protect the border.

“They’re taking more and more people away from the (border),” he said. “They’re removing the national guard. And so, you’ve got a situation where these individuals that are trying to protect our border can’t possibly do it because they don’t have enough numbers and then they move half of them.”

