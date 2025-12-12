Rep. Miller to Newsmax: Blue States Flouting Federal Laws

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., on Friday criticized Democrat-led states for what she described as a persistent refusal to enforce federal immigration laws, arguing that those policies are contributing to preventable tragedies, including the death of an Illinois woman killed this year in an Urbana drunken-driving crash, allegedly by a Guatemalan man who lacked legal status and fled the scene.

Miller, appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," called the incident "very upsetting," linking it to what she characterized as a broader pattern of sanctuary policies that undermine public safety.

"I want to tell people that President [Donald] Trump is completely committed to restoring law and order and safety and security in our country," she said. "States like Illinois and other blue states that are flouting our federal immigration laws, that are providing protection and sanctuary and making taxpayers pay the bill in tragedies like this — and financially."

Miller asserted that permissive immigration policies enable criminal activity, and she placed responsibility on state and local governments that have resisted federal enforcement efforts.

According to her, the lack of cooperation creates an environment where dangerous offenders remain at large.

"These states are making choices that have real consequences for innocent Americans," she said.

Miller also highlighted what she described as aggressive new steps from the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration in Chicago and other major cities.

She pointed to Department of Homeland Security initiatives and Transportation Secretary Patrick Duffy, saying they represent a renewed federal commitment to public safety.

"President Trump is taking bold steps," Miller said. "Secretary Duffy and the Department of Homeland Security, in honor of Katie, in September started Operation Midway Blitz to target Chicago and arrest these illegals."

Miller said the operation has already produced significant results, claiming that more than 600,000 "criminal illegals" have been arrested and deported. She added that 1.9 million individuals overall have been removed from the country.

"We have only begun," she said, arguing that continued enforcement will prevent further tragedies.

The Urbana crash remains under investigation, though U.S. Marshals tracked down the driver three days after he fled the scene of the crime on a bus heading to Mexico. The man told police he was a 27-year-old Mexican named Juan Jahaziel Saenz-Suarez but later said his identity was a lie and that it was actually Julio Cucul-Bol.

Still, Miller maintained that the incident underscores the stakes of national immigration policy and the need for stricter enforcement.

"Americans deserve to feel safe in their own communities," she said. "This administration is committed to making that happen."

