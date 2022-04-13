Rep. Van Drew: Eliminating 'Expedited Removal' Will Make US Unrecognizable

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax that if the Department of Homeland Security eliminates its "expedited removal" policy, it will make the United States unrecognizable.

The expedited removal process, or the "Designating Aliens for Expedited Removal," policy as it's formally referred to, was a procedure that sped up the removal of immigrants who entered the country illegally.

On "Stinchfield," Van Drew said that by the DHS rescinding the expedited removal process on top of Title 42, "we're going to have so many people, millions upon millions of people, pouring into our country, that we're literally not going to recognize parts of our country anymore."

Van Drew's appearance was prompted by a letter he wrote and addressed to the Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In it, Van Drew writes that "this effective policy allowed [the] DHS to remove noncitizens in days rather than in months or even years, saving taxpayer money, decreasing strain on our judicial system, reducing crowding levels in detention facilities, and promoting strong border policies. At the time President Trump implemented expedited removal, immigration courts already faced a backlog of over 900,000 cases, which will undoubtedly increase exponentially with the termination of the policy."

In light of concerns about security at the southern border, Mayorkas is expected to testify before Congress publicly later this month.

Van Drew is seeking reelection this year. He faces two challengers in the June 7 Republican primary, according to Ballotpedia. The general election is on Nov. 8.

