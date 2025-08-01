Homan to Newsmax: Illegals Reduce US Workers' Wages

Illegal labor "drives wages down for American workers," which is one of the reasons "we have vastly increased worksite enforcement operations," border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Friday.

"True story: I hired a roofing company, and I had to call five different companies before I got one that guaranteed legal workforce. And I talked to a U.S. citizen father and son who used to have 20 U.S. citizen employees that they had to lay off because they couldn't win a bid," Homan said on "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE."

"They couldn't win a job because other companies were paying illegal aliens a fraction of what a U.S. citizen made getting on that roof. And this happens a thousand times in this country. And this is why one of the reasons we have vastly increased worksite enforcement operations, protecting the American worker, protecting the job wage growth. And that's one of the reasons we're doing it," he added.

Homan said President Donald Trump's deportation efforts are making a "big difference, and not only on the job market."

"Let's talk about the crime rate. Crime rate in many sanctuary cities where we're focusing most of our resources has also dropped. Fentanyl seizures have dropped in half."

He said sex trafficking was way down too.

"I mean, sex trafficking women and children are almost nonexistent on the southern border right now. The most secure border in our lifetime right now, along with interior enforcement, is sending the message to the whole world that you can't cross this border illegally," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com