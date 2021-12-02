Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: Rep. Omar Showed True Character When She Hung Up on Me

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Thursday that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., showed her true character when she hung up on her and rejected her attempt to make amends earlier this week.

''I've moved on from this controversy. I made a public statement, I made a personal phone call to Ilhan to make things right, she hung up on me, really showing her character. She rejected my attempt to make amends and ended the call,'' Boebert said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

Boebert was referring to comments she made over the Thanksgiving break suggesting that Omar, one of three Muslims in Congress, represented a threat of terrorist violence.

''So, I've moved on. The 3rd District didn't vote me into office because I'm perfect. They voted me in because I promised to fight for their freedoms and secure their rights, and that's exactly what I'm focused on.

''I'm also focused on delivering results for my constituents back home and we have to get these American priorities back in order,'' including energy production, the immigration crisis, inflation and global supply issues.

''But the Democratic playbook is to get caught up in these distractions because they do not have policy to run on for the American people,'' she added.

Boebert also responded to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., who on Monday warned of a ''revolution'' if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

''If the Democrats did not have double standards, they would not have standards at all. I have been calling them out on their hypocrisy since I arrived in Washington, D.C., and that is exactly what I will continue to do,'' Boebert said.

''I'm a Christian woman. Redemption and forgiveness are the pillars to my faith. So maybe redemption and forgiveness don't mean as much to those on the other side of the aisle as they do to me.''

