Israeli Diplomat Ido Aharoni to Newsmax: 'Preemptive Strike' Crucial

Israeli diplomat Ido Aharoni on Monday defended Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear facilities and top military officials last week, telling Newsmax that his country had "no choice" but to carry out the strikes because Iran is "involved in other attacks against Israel."

In an interview on "National Report," Aharoni said, "Iran has been the foremost instigator of instability in our region. ... They work with Sunnis, with Shiites. They work with regimes, they work with the people, for example in Syria, they work with the regime against the people, in Bahrain with the people against the regime."

He added, "You will find their fingerprints and their footprints all over the world, even in Latin America."

Aharoni noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is raising the allegations because they've been involved in other attacks against Israel, against Jewish targets in Argentina and other places. So Israel in many ways had no choice but to engage in this preemptive strike in order to cripple significantly Iran's conventional as well as nuclear capacities."

