Mother of Hostage to Newsmax: Son Being Held in Inhumane Conditions

Idit Ohel told Newsmax on Wednesday it is unbearable waiting for her son, who is being held hostage by Hamas, to be released.

Ohel's son, Alon, has been held hostage for more than 500 days. Other hostages have said he is alive, but is being held in brutal conditions, including being chained, malnourished and denied medical attention.

"My son is in hell," Ohel said on "National Report." "He is not being fed and he is being chained in his legs and he cannot move. Knowing this is very hard. I can't physically come and help him. It is just is unbearable for me."

Ohel said she has been advocating for her son since he was taken hostage and has faith President Donald Trump will help secure his release.

"He's my son. He's counting seconds to come home," Ohel said. "I have to do everything in my power to make sure that he is known, that people know about him, that people hear about him and all the other hostages to make sure that they are brought home as soon as possible."

Her son is an innocent civilian who did nothing wrong, Ohel said.

"He's only a pianist who wants to make music and wants to live his life," Ohel said. "It's urgent to bring him back and all the others."

