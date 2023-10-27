×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: idf | peter lerner | newsmax | israel | hamas | gaza

IDF's Lerner to Newsmax: Israel 'Engaging' Hamas on Ground

By    |   Friday, 27 October 2023 01:02 PM EDT

Israel Defense Forces International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told Newsmax on Friday that Israel is currently conducting "limited" missions on the ground against Hamas forces in Gaza.

Lerner told "National Report" that Israel's "ground operations are clear and sweep[ing], giving us operational advantages on the ground."

He added, "we are seeking out, destroying, and hunting down Hamas terrorists as we speak."

Lerner noted that Israel announced earlier on Friday that an IDF airstrike in Gaza killed a senior Hamas commander, Madhath Mubashar.

"Just today, we announced that we had killed one of their battalion commanders, Mubashar, and the efforts are ongoing. He's just one of several, I would say tens of Hamas leaders and terrorists have been killed in the last 21 days."

Lerner said, "We are on day 21 since Hamas killed and butchered and massacred so many, over 1,400 people. So yes, the operation is ongoing. We are escalating it and we are conducting ground sweep and clear operations."

He explained that Israeli forces are "going and they're seeking out anti-tank capabilities. They're seeking out [improvised] explosive devices that can prevent mobilization. They're seeking out observation positions that Hamas is positioning."

Lerner noted that these missions are "limited in scope … but they are lethal. They are engaging and we are bringing the fight to Hamas."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Israel Defense Forces International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told Newsmax on Friday that Israel is currently conducting "limited" missions on the ground against Hamas forces in Gaza.
idf, peter lerner, newsmax, israel, hamas, gaza
266
2023-02-27
Friday, 27 October 2023 01:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved