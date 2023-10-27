IDF's Lerner to Newsmax: Israel 'Engaging' Hamas on Ground

Israel Defense Forces International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told Newsmax on Friday that Israel is currently conducting "limited" missions on the ground against Hamas forces in Gaza.

Lerner told "National Report" that Israel's "ground operations are clear and sweep[ing], giving us operational advantages on the ground."

He added, "we are seeking out, destroying, and hunting down Hamas terrorists as we speak."

Lerner noted that Israel announced earlier on Friday that an IDF airstrike in Gaza killed a senior Hamas commander, Madhath Mubashar.

"Just today, we announced that we had killed one of their battalion commanders, Mubashar, and the efforts are ongoing. He's just one of several, I would say tens of Hamas leaders and terrorists have been killed in the last 21 days."

Lerner said, "We are on day 21 since Hamas killed and butchered and massacred so many, over 1,400 people. So yes, the operation is ongoing. We are escalating it and we are conducting ground sweep and clear operations."

He explained that Israeli forces are "going and they're seeking out anti-tank capabilities. They're seeking out [improvised] explosive devices that can prevent mobilization. They're seeking out observation positions that Hamas is positioning."

Lerner noted that these missions are "limited in scope … but they are lethal. They are engaging and we are bringing the fight to Hamas."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!