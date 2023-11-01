IDF Maj. Doron Spielman to Newsmax: Hamas Using Civilians as Shields

As the worldwide anti-Israel narratives attempt to paint Israel as evil for its actions to root out Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Maj. Doron Spielman on Newsmax warned that is a function of a long-laid Hamas terrorist plot.

"What we can see is when we take out terror operatives, there's an entire spiderweb," Spielman told Wednesday's "National Report." "The network that they built underground was literally built beneath all these buildings, so any compression that happens in those — in that vast tunnel network — affects the buildings overhead.

"But this was all part of Hamas' plan. It was scripted in advance, because we know their civilians really just are there to provide cover for the terror activities."

There are reports of Hamas keeping civilians from fleeing the impending Israeli ground operation and Spielman said the proof is in Hamas' own words.

"The proof is we keep asking the civilians to move, and they keep asking them to stay," he added.

Israel is taking all necessary precautions to spare innocent lives, but Hamas is using his terrorist schemes to put those lives at risk to turn around and try to get the world to blame Israel for risking lives.

"We are still moving forward very carefully with the objectives that we laid out," Spielman said, noting the military objective "eliminating Hamas."

"Hamas has embedded themselves for years within the civilian infrastructure," he added, making the military targets challenging.

Also, there are 240 hostages being held by Hamas in the same way is it is putting Gaza civilians at risk, Spielman continued.

"Hamas is not allowing those people to go," he said. "It's the same murderous regime that is keeping them there in – God only knows what conditions – not allowing any international aid, not the Red Cross, or anybody else to check on their welfare."

No one in the world wants Hamas in their countries, and who in their right mind would, Spielman admitted.

"There is a concern, obviously, amongst the international community about importing Hamas into their own areas, and I think with good reason," he said. "We've been saying from the very beginning. We're the ones dealing with Hamas, the same murderer murderous attack that was launched Oct. 7 should be a sign, a wake-up call for the world what, not only Hamas, but other Iranian proxy regimes are willing to do."

There is a worldwide fear of a "tidal wave" of terrorism coming,

"If this is not stopped in Israel, by us, where it's two kilometers from our border, a lot of other places in the world could wake up tomorrow morning and it could be at their doorstep," Spielman warned.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com