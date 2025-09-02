ICE Deputy Director to Newsmax: Democrat Rhetoric Will Not Stop ICE

Over the weekend, multiple protests were held in major cities across America to push back against the Trump administration and its efforts to curb illegal immigration.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke at a rally in his city and declared, "No federal troops in the city of Chicago!" Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Madison Sheahan told Newsmax on Tuesday that the rhetoric from Democratic leadership "is not going to stop" ICE.

"And I think everyone needs to remember that ICE officers go out and enforce immigration laws. It's written – it is our job to remove gang members, murderers, rapists, and traffickers from the streets of these cities. And we will continue to go into these major metropolitan areas and enforce immigration laws as written. Now, we would love for those cities to join us in a 287(g) agreement. But given the rhetoric from their leadership, we don't think that's going to happen," Sheahan said during an appearance on "Newsline."

According to the ICE website, Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act allows "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions under the agency's direction and oversight."

Sheahan noted that while some left-wing politicians might be opposed to ICE, the officers in the trenches are pleased they are finally getting support from Washington. "But it's not going to stop us. And with the support that we have from Secretary [of Homeland Security Kristi] Noem, who's been on the ground many times in cities like Chicago to support our ICE officers, to help them enforce immigration laws, it's written, thanks to the support of President [Donald] Trump and the one big, beautiful bill, we're going to be able to go out and effectuate change like the men and women of ICE have never seen before, to be able to keep the American people safe," she added.

