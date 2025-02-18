Tom Homan to Newsmax: To Dems in ICE's Way, 'Game On'

Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker has vowed to stand in the way of law enforcement seeking to arrest illegal aliens, but border czar Tom Homan is warning him and all Democrat-run sanctuary city leaders to get out of the way.

Specifically to Pritzker's "you come for my people, you come through me," Homan told Monday night's "Finnerty" on Newsmax with a smile: "No problem. Game on."

Striking a more serious tone, Homan detailed to host Rob Finnerty the violent criminals his Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation forces removed from Chicago streets.

"I was in Chicago in the first operation; we arrested, if I remember right, we arrested like, nine Tren de Aragua members; we arrested two illegal aliens convicted of murder that his state prison released rather than calling ICE," Homan said. "We arrested, I think, seven or eight child sex predators — people that were charged and convicted of child sex crimes.

"So that one week in Chicago — that was actually three days in Chicago — we made the streets of Chicago safer. We made the streets of Illinois safer. And we're coming back."

Homan added new Attorney General Pam Bondi has his and ICE's back when it comes to Democrat-run sanctuary city leaders harboring illegal aliens.

"I've said it from day one: If a sanctuary city crosses that line on knowingly harboring, concealing illegal aliens, or actively impeding ICE from doing their job, I will seek criminal prosecution," Homan said.

"And we have a strong AG that will look at this and she'll go strong on these people. She's already started. She hasn't ended yet. So we're gonna hold them accountable.

"Again, if they don't want to help us, then just get out of the way. We'll do it for you. I can't believe there's any elected official, including [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] that doesn't want to remove public safety threats from their communities. That's their communities. That's your No. 1 responsibility: Protection of our communities.

"If she don't want to do it, the Trump administration will."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com