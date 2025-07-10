Sen. Ashley Moody to Newsmax: Anti-ICE Rhetoric Careless, Anarchist

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., slammed dangerous law enforcement rhetoric being generated by the left, telling Newsmax on Thursday that inciting violence against officers shows Democrats are "ignorant pawns" in a "subversive, anarchist agenda."

Moody joined "National Report" in the wake of two targeted attacks on federal border and immigration facilities in Texas over the past week.

Moody pointed out it is not just Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents under attack; local and state law enforcement officers — as well as their families — are also under fire from the rhetoric to unmask and confront officers involved in illegal immigration enforcement.

"[President Donald] Trump came in and said, 'America, I'm here to help: We're going to make communities safe again,'" Moody said.

"And he has enlisted other agencies outside ICE. You also have state and local law enforcement officers helping in this effort to make communities safe."

An Alvarado, Texas, police officer was shot in the targeted and organized attack on the Prairieland Detention Center on July 4. A man was shot and killed Monday by federal and local law enforcement after opening fire on a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas.

Moody put the blame at the feet of Democrats.

"We have to understand that this is just more of the same Democratic anti-police rhetoric," Moody said. "We saw it years ago with the riots – and the defund police and we should abolish police – so when you're seeing lawmakers using this really incendiary rhetoric and showing up at ICE facilities and saying it's inspiring that people are going after and targeting ICE, using words like the Gestapo. I mean, it's not just the law enforcement officers that are feeling this, it's their families."

Moody took to social media earlier this week to post, "Do Democrats not think their anti-ICE rhetoric has consequences?"

"I'm the wife of a law enforcement officer, and we watch them day in and day out, put their lives on the line for us," she added to "National Report." "And these lawmakers should understand that.

"And all they are doing by demonstrating these thoughtless, careless words that are inciting violence against officers, they are just showing that they are ignorant pawns of a subversive anarchist agenda. And that has to stop."

