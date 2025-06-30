ICE Chief Accuses CNN of Promoting Tracking App

The acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement criticized CNN on Newsmax on Monday, saying the network promotes a smartphone app that tracks ICE activity, calling it "disgusting" and warning that the platform puts law enforcement officers in danger.

Todd Lyons, acting director of ICE, condemned CNN on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," for promoting the app called ICEBlock.

The app, available on iPhones, allows users to upload and share real-time sightings of ICE operations. Users can drop map pins, provide descriptions of the activity, and receive alerts within a 5-mile radius.

With over 30,000 users, the app is gaining popularity amid President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration enforcement strategy.

Lyons took direct aim at CNN's coverage of the app, saying: "Yeah. No, I mean, it's clearly disgusting the fact that CNN will go ahead and promote this.

"You know, one thing is, you know, they're saying for people to avoid ICE raids, right? But what they're doing is they're interfering and impeding and putting law enforcement officers at risk."

He continued: "So now you have an app that's actively promoting where a law enforcement action takes place. You know, I even take issue with CNN saying raids, right? This is the first time, like you said, we're taking a commonsense approach to law enforcement, and we're out there doing regular day-to-day law enforcement activities."

Lyons emphasized that such interference could lead to serious consequences for ICE personnel.

"This app only puts law enforcement's lives at risk because you're going to have people interfering in an ICE operation where they shouldn't even be there," he said.

When asked whether the creation or use of such an app violates the law, Lyons said ICE is coordinating with the Department of Justice to determine next steps.

"We've been very aggressive with the Department of Justice. They've been great partners with us as far as prosecuting anyone that has impeded or interfered with ICE arrest," he said. "So that's what we're focusing on now with the Department of Justice — to see exactly what we can do."

Lyons accused the app and its promotion of fueling a dangerous environment for officers. "Now you have this blatant advertising of getting involved with the law enforcement mission that's just totally wrong. And it needs to stop," he said.

He also pointed to a broader context of hostility toward ICE agents, noting that assaults on them have surged.

"Like I've always said before, we're up almost 500% of assaults on officers right now. And it's because of apps like this. It's because of the crazy rhetoric of some elected officials [who] are totally putting lives of ICE officers and agents at risk every day."

