US Atty to Newsmax: Gov. Newsom Doesn't 'Believe in Immigration Laws'

U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli, told Newsmax that California Gov. Gavin Newsom does not believe in "immigration laws."

Essayli told "National Report" on Wednesday that while the governor can assist in detaining illegal immigrants, he only does that when it serves a purpose. "So yes, he has the authority, and he will do that when there's a high-profile case, and he wants to sort of wave the media away, he'll cooperate. But the sheriffs, the local jurisdictions, do not have that jurisdiction."

Essayli said Newsom will use the system when he can rather than support the system. "And when something bad happens, he blames it on the locals. This is a classic. This is what Sacramento does."

Essayli said California is ripe with immigration hypocrisy. "I was in the legislature. They deflect. They are less than honest in the way they portray these situations," he said.

California, he added, creates laws to specifically provide a safe haven for illegal immigrants. "They pass these sanctuary policies. They don't believe in immigration laws."

Federal prosecutors are now using a new process to capture illegals held in local California jails. They are issuing federal arrest warrants for the criminal aliens. Essayli said local law enforcement officers cannot ignore those charging documents like they ignore a detainer order from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It's happening under the new program from the Department of Justice called Operation Guardian Angel.

Essayli said this process has teeth. "Once we get a judicial warrant signed by a federal judge, they will comply. And if they don't comply," he continued, "and if they assist these felons in evading our custody or detection, they can expect consequences, potentially criminal from our office."

