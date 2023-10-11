Ian Bremmer to Newsmax: Israel-West Solidarity 'Unprecedented'

The level of solidarity with Israel and the West in the wake of Hamas’s terrorist attack Saturday is "quite unprecedented" and "quite staggering," Ian Bremmer, founder and president of Eurasia Group, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"The level of solidarity with Israel in the West given the worst atrocity that Jews have faced anywhere in the world since the Holocaust, is quite unprecedented. It's quite staggering," Bremmer told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Bremmer said considering how polarized the U.S. is on virtually every issue, there seems to be a level of mutual support among Democrats and Republicans for Israel that "feels pretty unprecedented."

"And that’s despite the fact that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is someone that the Biden administration hasn't even wanted to meet with for much of Biden's term," Bremmer said.

"Everyone’s coming together now, just as you see a new unity government in Israel itself, coming together despite nearing a constitutional crisis over the past few months, this sort of atrocity on the Israeli people really has driven that."