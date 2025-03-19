Ian Bremmer to Newsmax: 'Diplomacy Takes Time'

Political analyst Ian Bremmer told Newsmax Wednesday that President Donald Trump has a long road ahead to get a deal of any sort worked out with Iran.

Bremmer told Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that Trump's new attempt to get Iran to agree to anything — especially a nuclear deal — will take time and a lot of patience.

"We know that these actual negotiations take longer than Trump initially believes. You know, diplomacy takes time, especially when you don't have strong working relations with these countries," he said.

"That's true with Russia. It's not taking 24 hours. It's true with Iran."

Bremmer said that the key to a deal with Iran and eventual peace in the Middle East is that Trump knows he has the power position.

"Trump is very concerned about Iran developing nuclear weapons. It's also clear that the Iranians have been stockpiling much more highly enriched uranium, and he wants to put an end to it. He also knows that the U.S. is in a much stronger position than Iran."

Bremmer said a new deal with Iran may be possible, but it will need to be much broader than the deal the Obama administration reached with the Iranian leadership. In 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com