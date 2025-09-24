Sen. Husted to Newsmax: Democrats Besmirch ICE Agents

Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrats are doing their best to hurt Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents with a campaign of "besmirching."

Husted told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that Democrats left the nation's borders open, requiring intensive ICE actions under the new Trump administration.

"And then," he said, "you have Democrats who are besmirching their reputations, putting ICE agents in danger by trying to call them out, telling them that they can't wear masks to protect their identities."

Husted then pointed to today's event in Dallas.

"And now you see this attack on an ICE facility. And so I know that voters around the country, people of Ohio, where I represent, that they're fed up with what's happening."

The Dallas shooting on Wednesday involved, by all accounts, a man who opened fire on an ICE site and killed himself after taking the life of one detainee and wounding two others.

Husted said voters demand safety.

"And they expect us all to push back more, to protect law enforcement, protect the men and women in blue, and particularly the ICE agents, who are literally enforcing the law that the Biden administration refused to enforce, that brought millions of people into this country illegally," he said.

Husted said it's time for his congressional colleagues to take more action. "We need to protect ICE. We need to push back."

