Tags: hurricane milton | keith pearson | florida | tornadoes | national guard | rescue

Sheriff Keith Pearson to Newsmax: Rescue Missions Ongoing

By    |   Thursday, 10 October 2024 04:13 PM EDT

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson told Newsmax on Thursday about the firsthand devastation he's witnessed from Hurricane Milton.

Pearson told "American Agenda" his "community isn't used to seeing" tornadoes.

A 20,700 square foot building was destroyed by the tornado at the beginning of Milton's wrath.

"We had our deputies reporting six different tornadoes touching ground and heading in our northern area," Pearson said. "Unfortunately, those tornadoes ripped right through modular home community. That was a 55 and older community, which was just devastating."

Pearson said his community has been buoyed by the support from the governor's office along with troops from the National Guard and search and rescue teams.

"We worked through the storm recovering people," Pearson said. "These tornadoes came through right before the end of the storm. We had to work through this to save as many lives as we can. I know we were able to transport 25 people to a shelter. Our rescue crews are still out there conducting this rescue mission with the search and rescue teams and National Guard."

Thursday, 10 October 2024 04:13 PM
