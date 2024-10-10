WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hurricane | milton | jeanette nunez | florida | recovery | relief | aid

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez to Newsmax: Too Soon to Return Home

By    |   Thursday, 10 October 2024 10:36 AM EDT

As Hurricane Milton leaves a path of destruction in its wake, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez told Newsmax on Thursday that "now is not the time" for residents to return to their homes and businesses.

Hurricane Milton hit the east coast of Florida on Wednesday evening, causing flooding and spawning untold numbers of tornadoes whose damage is still being assessed. Nunez said while its natural for Floridians to want to return home and start the process of clean up, the priority now is "to make sure people are safe."

"If you're in a shelter, please stay there," she told "Wake Up America." "Make sure that you're waiting to get those local orders that it's all clear for you to go back home because many of the fatalities tragically occur post storm."

Nunez stressed residents adhere to the instructions of the authorities at this time as many deaths from hurricanes can occur after the initial storm has passed.

"People drive through waters like you said, through downed power lines and all sorts of other hazards," she concluded. "So we want people to be cautious as they return home and follow local orders."

