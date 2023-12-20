Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: Hunter Defying Subpoena a Fiasco

Hunter Biden defying a congressional subpoena was "a fiasco, a circus," and Republicans will win the 2024 presidential election if "we show the difference between" the lying, cheating Democrats and the GOP, said Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas.

"We have never done a really good job of comparing, of fighting back. I call it rope-a-doping. We're going to win this election if we show the difference between the Democrats and Republicans," Williams said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"The Democrats are lying; they're cheating — all the above. This Hunter Biden thing was a fiasco, a circus and ... we heard the Democrats push, push, push. Sometimes we don't push, push, push. But I think we need to do that because people want us to," he added.

"I talk to people all the time in my district, and they say, 'Look, I watch this on television. Why can't we get them here? Why can't we get them in jail? Why can't we get them indicted? Why can't we get them to where Donald Trump is right now? The roles should actually be reversed.'

"Even in my small business committee we're missing $600 billion from the SBA [Small Business Administration]. They say it's only $36 billion. We found out the other day there's $79 billion more missing, and I can't get them to give me the necessary documents ... so we can get the money back to the taxpayers. We're going to have to subpoena them because they play on the same damn playbook.

"They just filibuster, filibuster, filibuster. And we can't get tired when they do that; we got to take them on and not take a day off."

Biden last week defied a congressional subpoena to attend a closed-door deposition, a move that House Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer said would lead to contempt of Congress proceedings.

"As our committees were today prepared to depose Hunter Biden, he chose to make a public statement on Capitol Hill instead where he said his father, Joe Biden, was not financially involved in his family's business dealings," Comer, along with Jordan, said in a statement Monday. "Exactly how was Joe Biden involved?

"Evidence shows Joe Biden met with Hunter's business associates and his name was at the center of the family business strategy."

