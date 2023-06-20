Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Not Done Investing Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden's attorneys may think the case is closed against their client, but Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, tells Newsmax, "I don't think so."

"We now have allegations, apparently from a credible confidential human source, that said there's a $10 million bribe," Johnson, R-Wisc., said Tuesday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

There may be 17 recordings of bribes being made, Johnson said, adding that "that doesn't seem like it's over."

"And from my standpoint, there's so many unanswered questions," he said. "I mean, was Hunter involved, for example, in the Indian bond fraud scheme that his business partner was convicted of?"

Devon Archer, Biden's business partner, was convicted of defrauding the Wakpamni tribe, and Johnson pointed to emails saying that co-conspirators said, "We maybe ought to put a little honey in Hunter's pockets."

"You know, I was never convinced that the Justice Department really followed up on Hunter's involvement in that," Johnson said. "That's just one of many, many questions that I have."

