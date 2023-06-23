Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Biden Admin Suppressing All Hunter Biden Info

The U.S. government is suppressing anything that will get to the truth about Hunter Biden and his family and their actions, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wisc., said on Newsmax Friday.

"The Hunter hits keep coming this week, and they have been for months. In the Durham hearings this week, we found out how the FBI has been putting its finger on the scales of justice here in America going back to the campaign in 2016," Tiffany said during an appearance on "John Bachman Now."

"Well, it's evident they've continued to do that, but the Department of Justice and the IRS is doing the same thing. It's like it's a whole of government effort under the Biden administration to suppress anything that will get to the truth about Hunter Biden and his family and their actions," he added.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday released testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who claim DOJ, FBI, and IRS officials interfered with Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss' tax evasion probe of Hunter Biden.

"Whatever the motivations, at every stage, decisions were made that had the effect of benefiting the subject of the investigation," said one whistleblower, IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley Jr.

The DOJ earlier this week announced that Hunter Biden will plead guilty to tax and gun charges that will likely spare him time behind bars.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika must still approve the plea agreement that was reached following a lengthy federal investigation. It calls for the president's son to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes. Hunter Biden also must commit to court-imposed conditions that will spare him full prosecution on a felony gun charge.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday denied interfering with the probe and said Weiss had authority to investigate Hunter Biden, but Tiffany said he wasn't living up to what he told the Senate and Judiciary Committee when he was approved, "when he said, 'I will follow through without fear or favor in carrying out my job in justice here in the United States of America.'"

"He's clearly not doing that," he added. "When is Merrick Garland going to step up now and say that we're going to have justice for all Americans, because it's evident by now that Hunter Biden used his family name, and based on that text message we saw, his father may have been in the room with him when they're demanding payments from foreign interests."

