Dick Morris to Newsmax: Hunter Plea Judge Said, 'Not in My Courtroom'

By    |   Saturday, 29 July 2023 12:42 PM EDT

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika reportedly smelled a rat, sniffing out a collaboration with President Joe Biden's Justice Department prosecutors and Hunter Biden's defense on a "sweetheart plea deal," according to presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"The DOJ ran into a district court judge that really stands for integrity and would not take this plea deal," Morris told "Saturday Report."

"The normal adversarial process — the prosecutor against the defense — didn't apply here because both sides were on the defense's side, and the only one representing the people was a judge who said, 'No, we're not accepting the sweetheart deal; we want the truth.'"

A transcript of Noreika's courtroom rejection of Hunter Biden's plea deal for two tax misdemeanors and a diversion program for a felony gun charge showed how the judge unearthed DOJ and defense efforts to sneak in blanket immunity on all future charges, including FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act), according to reports.

"Because when the prosecution, when the state said, 'We're not going to bring any other charges,' she said, 'What? With all these revelations coming out, you're not bringing charges? Not in my courtroom,'" Morris told guest host Joe Pinion.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika reportedly smelled a rat, sniffing out a collaboration with President Joe Biden's Justice Department prosecutors and Hunter Biden's defense on a "sweetheart plea deal," according to Dick Morris on Newsmax.
