Dershowitz to Newsmax: Judge in Hunter Case Made the Right Move

Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz praised on Newsmax U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika's decision to delay her ruling on Hunter Biden's pleading guilty to a pair of misdemeanor tax charges and a separate gun charge, thereby obstructing the first son's path toward what has been dubbed a '"sweetheart plea deal."

The retired Harvard law professor told "Eric Bolling The Balance" that Noreika "did the right thing."

"She asked hard questions," Dershowitz added. "The lawyers were not prepared for them. Or if they were prepared for them, they were prepared to try to duck them.

"But she didn't let them duck them, and she did the right thing. Said, 'Look, first of all, I don't know what this plea bargain says. I don't know whether it says that Hunter Biden can or cannot be investigated and prosecuted for other crimes if they come up during future investigations. Tell me.'

"And that caused a dispute. Obviously, the lawyers for Hunter Biden — who are very good lawyers, by the way — said, 'No, no, no, no. Null and void. Deal's off. We don't want him to be prosecuted for anything else.'

"And the prosecution said, 'Wait a minute. Maybe there'll be more evidence of serious crimes.'

"So they're going back to the negotiating table. I suspect they will probably come up with the deal that they agreed to. The question is will the judge agree to it? And I don't think the judge should agree to it unless we resolve this issue of whether or not [U.S. District Attorney] David Weiss had authority to go beyond Delaware. If he didn't, then the plea bargain should be rejected because it's based on an incomplete investigation, and that's not in the interest of justice."

