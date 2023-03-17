Rep. Langworthy to Newsmax: Americans Must Know If Biden Is Compromised

Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday that "Americans deserve to know" if President Joe Biden is "compromised."

Appearing on "Spicer & Co.," Langworthy highlighted a new discovery from the House Oversight Committee that one of Biden's business associates received $3 million from a Chinese energy company in 2016.

"The initial findings are very troubling," said Langworthy, a member of the panel. "To have the family of President Biden receive $3 million when no one on the docket there seems to have any skills ... or history in the energy industry."

He said that the transaction took place only several months after Biden left the vice presidency under President Barack Obama. Almost immediately, they "started dispersing it between LLCs and various family members."

Among the names listed in the transactions were Biden's son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden, daughter-in-law Hallie Olivere Biden, and "just a regular account named Biden."

"We don't quite know which Biden that account's attached to. Perhaps that's the big guy himself," Langworthy said. "The American people deserve to know: Is our president compromised?"

The revelation comes amid the Treasury Department's decision to grant the House Oversight Committee access to suspicious activity reports related to Biden and his associates' high-dollar foreign business dealings.

"There's still a lot to learn about how we're going to receive those, but we're moving in a good direction with respect to this investigation," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News earlier this week.

