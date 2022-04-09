Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Long Road' Before Laptop Story Impacts Biden

The Hunter Biden laptop story has a "long, long road" before it gets to the level of impacting President Joe Biden, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax.

"You'd have to prove complicity by quote, 'the big man,'" Dershowitz told Saturday's "America Right Now." "It's not enough for 'the big man' to be mentioned in an email. There have to be emails from the person who was the target or the subject of the investigation. Remember, hearsay is inadmissible.

"So I think there's a long, long road to hoe before you get anywhere close to the president of the United States."

Despite the myriad legal hurdles to proving any criminality tied to the president, Dershowitz noted the story does do political damage.

"Politically, obviously, people do hold presidents responsible for their relatives," Dershowitz told host Tom Basile. "We saw that with Jimmy Carter. We saw that with Bill Clinton. We saw that with many people in the past."

But there are vast differences "between a political issue and turning it into something that's crime," Dershowitz added.

"I don't like weaponizing the criminal justice system for political purposes," Dershowitz said. "So I think we should demand that the investigation continue, and that let's see where the evidence points without any presumptions or without any rushing to judgment."

Dershowitz also told Basile that a California court overturning a state rule requiring companies to have one to three LGBTQ board members was "absolutely" the right decision.

"We need to move back to Martin Luther King's dream of an America where people are judged by the quality of their character, not the color of their skin, their sexual orientation, or the country of their origin," Dershowitz told Basile. "We need to get back to a meritocracy and protection of the law clause in the 14th amendment means just that: equal, not unequal."

