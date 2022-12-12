Kevin McCarthy to Newsmax: Why Did 51 Spies Lie About Laptop?

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy tells Newsmax that one of the things he wants to get to the bottom of once the GOP takes control in January is the disinformation campaign on Hunter Biden's laptop by 51 intelligence agents.

Appearing Monday on "Spicer & Co.", McCarthy agreed with host Sean Spicer that the spies either "blatantly lied" to the American people when they said the laptop appeared to be a Russian disinformation campaign or they were "really stupid."

"You have to be one of the two," McCarthy said. The laptop has since been proved to be legitimate.

"But think about it. We're talking about (former Director of National Intelligence James) Clapper, (Obama CIA director and Homeland Security Adviser John) Brennan, (NSA Director Michael) Hayden.

"Hayden, a former CIA director, says the Republicans are the most dangerous things in the world, not the Taliban, not anybody else," McCarthy said, pointing to what he sees as evidence of the bias of the group.

The timing of the letter — right before the election — is suspect, he added. Polls later showed that enough independents say they if they had known about the laptop story they wouldn't have voted for Biden and he would have lost the close election to the incumbent President Donald Trump.

"These are the questions I'd like to ask," McCarthy said. "Who asked them to sign the letter (and) what information that they had when they put their name on the line where they have security clearances."

Based on their credibility, the campaign then used the private sector, Twitter and others to deter the information from coming out, he said.

"Then they took an arm of the government. And then they took individuals that we respect that have information that most Americans and most members of Congress do not have. But they used their reputation to lie to the American public," McCarthy said.

The GOP leader wants to know why they did it. "Did they have misinformation? And if they did, who provided it to them? Or were they playing politics with it? Should they still have a security clearance? Why were they doing this?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!