Jack Maxey to Newsmax: US Intel Took Down Hunter Biden's Laptop Files

Jack Maxey, the whistleblower who says he has found previously unseen files on Hunter Biden's laptop computer, told Newsmax on Thursday that he believes U.S. intelligence agencies took down files he put online, and that's why he fled to Switzerland to ''expose the truth.''

Maxey gave the purported files to the Daily Mail and to certain members of Congress after he said WikiLeaks never returned his calls.

''They never responded,'' Maxey, who worked as a researcher for Steve Bannon's ''War Room'' podcast, told ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.'' '' WikiLeaks 'doesn't exist.' And frankly, I don't think I'm in the same league. They stole their material. As far as I'm concerned, [WikiLeaks founder Julian] Assange got people killed. ''

He said he feels the same way about Edward Snowden.

''I appreciate what he did, but he broke the law,'' he said, adding that he is ''trying very hard at every level not to break the law'' and not to expose the young females allegedly seen in photos on Hunter Biden's laptop.

''What bothers me is that we live in this great country and we try to think of ourselves as an ethical nation, and it seems to me that myself and a few other hardcore people are the only ones who care,'' Maxey said. ''I can count on 10 fingers the people who have helped me, the people who have shown concern for this over the last year.''

Maxey said he came into possession of his copy of the hard drive while working for Bannon.

John Paul Mac Isaac, who owned the Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop where Hunter Biden had left the laptop, said he turned over a copy of the drive to Rudy Giuiliani, then-President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, after law enforcement initially declined to take it.

Giuliani contacted Bannon, who had Maxey examine it.

After recently showing it to a friend, Maxey said he was advised to put part of it online for his own protection, so that those who don't want it exposed would know he has the power to expose it all, Maxey told Bolling.

''We chose five different drop boxes around the world,'' he said. ''One in New Zealand, two in the United States, two in the United Kingdom. In each case, the material that we put on there, and it was a relatively small amount, 8,000 emails, they were taken down in under 70 minutes. I would say that the vast majority were taken down in under 15 minutes.''

At that point, when he said he had been followed by ''black SUVs,'' he decided he was safer in Switzerland, where he has friends who can help him with the project and he feels somewhat less vulnerable to harassment.

Even so, he said: ''I'm constantly reminded that I'm American and plenty of better men than me are taking dirt naps. I'm going to keep my oath to defend the constitution against all enemies. Foreign and domestic.''

''My objective, he said, ''is to expose the truth.''

