Bill O'Reilly: NYT Covering Self in Case Hunter Biden's Laptop Is 'a Real Story'

An indictment of Hunter Biden over information gleaned from his laptop is not a "slam-dunk," commentator Bill O'Reilly told Newsmax, but now that it has become a real possibility, media outlets such as The New York Times are acknowledging it's a "real story" to cover themselves.

A grand jury in Washington is looking at potential crimes committed by the son of now-President Joe Biden, two of which include questionable overseas business deals by Hunter Biden in China and Ukraine in which Joe Biden, who was then the sitting vice president, either is (in the Ukraine case) or is speculated to have been (in the China case) mentioned.

"So it's out of the political realm now," O'Reilly said Thursday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance." "It's into the folks, because regular people sit on the grand juries. And if Hunter Biden gets indicted for crimes, whereas The New York Times when they say there wasn't a story to begin with … well, yeah, now we think it's OK in the middle of the newspaper. They didn't put it on page one."

The big question people have now is what Joe Biden ''did in all this," O'Reilly said, "whether he is culpable. … Did he get a take of what Hunter Biden was generating, millions of dollars from overseas companies? Did some of that find its way to Joe Biden as a sitting vice president? If it did, that's a crime."

No Department of Justice under Biden's presidency will ever investigate that "in a million years," he declared. An independent counsel will be needed for that, but that won't happen either as long as Biden is president, O'Reilly said.

"But you know, if Hunter Biden's indicted, boy, that's a big one. That's a huge story," he added.

Knowing this possibility, the Times has to get ahead of it by saying, "OK, don't don't blame us. Yeah, we buried it. But now we know it's real," O'Reilly said. "They don't want The New York Times, and other media don't want to be, in a position where when this indictment, if it does come to that, they are then accused of ignoring a story of that magnitude."

Many have speculated that Joe Biden may be "the big guy" mentioned in a 2017 email on venture Chinese energy executives that says '10 held by H for the big guy?'" Joe Biden is directly mentioned in a 2015 email from a Ukrainian businessman thanking Hunter Biden for a chance to meet his father.

Regardless of whether the current president faces any charges, he's likely to feel uncomfortable if there's a trial while he's still in office, O'Reilly said.

"Everybody's going to come in under oath and they're going to go, 'Yeah, the deal is what we did,'" O'Reilly said. "So here's President Biden, and then five blocks away is a criminal proceeding against his son, where certainly his name is going to be bantered around. This is a disaster."

