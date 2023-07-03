Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: 'Classic Misdirection' in Hunter Biden Case

House Oversight Committee member Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., on Monday charged that Hunter Biden's lawyers engaged in "classic misdirection" in an effort to exonerate the president's son of alleged shady business dealings.

The alleged misconduct "goes really deep," Burchett told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"There [are] two forms of justice in this country," he said, "the Bidens and the rest of us."

"The Justice Department in their infinite wisdom after this so-called five-year investigation gives [Hunter Biden] a slap on the wrist," Burchett lamented. "In Tennessee, I've seen people do more time and more punishment for traffic violations … than what Hunter Biden got."

Hunter Biden is set to appear before a judge July 26 to formally strike a plea agreement with prosecutors on tax and gun charges that will likely spare President Joe Biden's son time behind bars.

A plea agreement calls for Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes; he also must commit to court-imposed conditions that will spare him full prosecution on a felony gun charge.

"You've got over 20 intelligence professionals who said that the [Hunter Biden] laptop was a Russian hoax, and now we know it isn't," Burchett said. "And yet none of those so-called intelligence people are being called on the carpet for it or being denied their security clearances. So this goes really deep."

According to Burchett, allegations from Hunter Biden's lawyer that included assertions a whistleblower in the case was "disgruntled" is "classic misdirection. You know, 'don't look at this.'"

"That's exactly what the attorney's doing – what he's paid to do," Burchett said

But Americans "cannot disregard" the "over $10 million that flowed through Hunter Biden for no other reason than he was the vice president's son and to gain access to the vice president who is now the president," he added.

Hunter Biden "got his hand caught in the cookie jar — both hands and both feet," Burchett asserted. "And this thing is going to go deep, and there's more and more to it."

Burchett lamented the "five-year investigation" being unable to find what the House Oversight Committee found.

"I'm no accountant by any stretch," he said, "or an attorney, but I could read. I could follow the trail of the money, the laundering."

Hunter Biden clients do not pay "tens of thousands or millions of dollars," and "you don't set up 21 bank accounts in LLCs that don't do anything," according to Burchett.

"You have to do something," he said. "That's why the mob used to invest in flower shops and things like that. Because you know it shows a cash flow.

"You can run it through some kind of business."

But when it comes to the Bidens, he alleged, "They just stuck it in their pocket."

