Tags: hunter biden | joe biden | oversight | china | ties | money | energy

Rep. Turner to Newsmax: Bidens' Business Ties 'Lead to China'

Thursday, 16 March 2023 06:42 PM EDT

House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, didn't mince words when reacting to reports of additional Biden associates or family members — namely Rob Walker, Hallie Biden (Beau Biden's widow), and an unknown "Biden" — allegedly being involved with money transfers from a Chinese energy company.

"What we see here is a pattern of concerning financial ties that certainly lead to China," Turner told Newsmax on Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

Turner said it's fair for the American people to wonder how the Bidens' financial relationships with various Chinese representatives, perhaps even government officials, have affected U.S. policies with China over the past two years.

"You can tell" there are issues being raised "from all the things that are going on," said Turner, adding that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has been resourceful in following the money trail allegedly connected to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, and other individuals.

"The Biden family has been cashing in on influence-peddling, and that influence-peddling leads right to the issue of 'policy' and right to the White House," said Turner.

The reported wire transfers of $3 million from China will continue to garner more scrutiny, according to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

"Everyone says it was an energy deal," Comer recently told Fox News. "Well, it looks to me like these people, who were closely aligned with the Chinese Communist Party, sent $3 million to a shell corporation and then they turned around and split it three ways with one-third going to the Biden family, three different family members for no apparent reason."

Also, according to the House Oversight Committee, "a fourth bank account identified as an unknown 'Biden' also received money."

Thursday, 16 March 2023 06:42 PM
