Navarro to Newsmax: 'Whole Press' Said Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation

Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy for the Trump administration, Peter Navarro, decried on Newsmax the alignment by the corporate press for alleging Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation.

Hunter's laptop, Navarro told "Eric Bolling: The Balance" should "have won us the election. And my stomach ... literally turn[ed] every day after I found out about that laptop — well before the November [2020] election.

"[They are] some odd couple of strange bedfellows," Navarro said of acting United States Attorney General, at the time, William Barr and The New York Times.

"Those two people and institutions are directly responsible for that mentally incapacitated person Joe Biden, in office; is that Hunter Biden's laptop was real. Barr didn't do anything about it. And it was just criminal. And The New York Times and Chuck Todd and the whole press said it was a 'Russia[n] campaign' when that was real."

According to the legal scholar Jonathan Turley, a conflict of interest stands between Hunter, his father, and the head of the presidentially appointed Justice Department, Merrick Garland, who is responsible for deciding which cases the agency pursues. Turley argues that Garland should appoint a special prosecutor that could thereby operate outside of the DOJ and outside of politics.

"It is clear that the President 'absolutely' stands by his son and that the media absolutely stands by the president. The question is whether Garland will stand by justice and appoint a special counsel," Turley writes.

Turley later adds that "Garland pledged to protect the Justice Department from such conflicts and to avoid even the appearance of political influence. He now has a president stating that alleged wrongdoing by his son is 'absolutely' untrue, including dealings possibly impacting the president personally and financially. If Garland declines to appoint a special counsel, he will absolutely fail on his pledge."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here