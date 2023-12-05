×
Steube to Newsmax: Hunter Biden's Investigators 'Completely Stonewalled'

By    |   Tuesday, 05 December 2023 09:12 PM EST

The House Ways and Means Committee learned today from testimony from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler that their investigation into Hunter Biden was "completely stonewalled" by the DOJ, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

There are "so many different takeaways" from Tuesday's hearing, Steube told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

One specific revelation was that the DOJ would not let Shapley and Ziegler talk to Hunter's former business partner Tony Bobulinski. Bobulinski spoke to then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson before the 2020 presidential election about Hunter's business dealings and possible influence peddling with foreign countries, and that then-candidate Joe Biden was involved and got a 10% cut.

Steube reminded viewers of other ways that the DOJ interfered in the investigation, such as by tipping off Hunter's lawyers before executing search warrants.

"They were completely stonewalled by the DOJ. That's just a piece of what we learned today," Steube said.

Jeremy Frankel | editorial.frankel@newsmax.com

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

