Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Hunter 'Gutless' for Dodging House Queries

A House probe of Hunter Biden should go "as far as it needs" to hold a "gutless" Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., urged Friday.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Newsline," Burchett, a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said, "I think the sergeant at arms better be on notice, ready to go get Hunter.

"Hunter Biden ... he said. 'I'm here to testify.' And then he got in his ... taxpayer-provided suburban entourage there and drove off. ... It's pretty gutless on his part."

Hunter Biden has insisted that he would only testify in public.

Republicans who lead the House Oversight and the Judiciary Committee announced Friday they'll hold votes on contempt charges against Hunter Biden.

"Hunter Biden's willful refusal to comply with our subpoenas constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney's Office for prosecution," Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in a joint statement released by The Association Press.

"We will not provide him with special treatment because of his last name."

Burchett told Newsline he applauds the effort.

"I think we're ready to go after [Hunter] any way possible legal," he said. "But I think one thing you got to understand. Jim Jordan and Jamie Comer both, they said, 'We're going to make a case out. This isn't going to be a lynching.'"

"That's why you've seen the well played-out casework that's showed basically $30 million ... float through this crime family, the Biden family and that they haven't paid liquor taxes on any of it, so there's going to be a lot," he said.

But, Burchett added: "The public needs to be aware too our Justice Department probably won't go after the Bidens and I doubt [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] will even bring it up."

Still, Burchett said, "I think we're gonna pin it on him pretty easily because it's the truth."

"Where it goes from there is the question," he added. "And I think that's why folks need to get out in 2024 — get off their butts on Election Day and go vote."

