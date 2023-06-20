×
Tags: hunter biden | dick morris | trump | biden

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Hunter's Charges Like 'Traffic Tickets'

By    |   Tuesday, 20 June 2023 03:06 PM EDT

Hunter Biden's plea agreement on tax and gun charges are more like "traffic tickets" than anything substantial and amounts to a conviction made for "political argument," Republican strategist and author Dick Morris said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"This is a cover-up in the form of a conviction," Morris said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Otherwise, this guy allegedly got a $5 million bribe himself [from] the head of Burisma holdings."

Morris also noted that the allegations concerning the president's son and China, and said that instead, "he gets convicted of not filing returns in 2017 and 2018 on time, a misdemeanor, and gets convicted of a gun charge from when he was addicted to cocaine."

And this amounts to "traffic tickets," Morris said, so when former President Donald Trump denies any criminal activity and points to Hunter Biden, the DOJ can say there was a conviction.

"[This is] so they can say, 'Hey, we're even-handed. We even convicted the president's son," said Morris. "This is the equivalent of the guy who committed murder and on the way to be apprehended, he jaywalked and they've taken him for jaywalking, and maybe he dropped some paper on the ground, and they convicted him for littering and ignored the murder. And that's really what this is about."

Meanwhile, Trump's trial on federal charges in connection with documents kept at his property has been set for August, but Morris said he thinks the date is "just written in water" and will be changed. 

"I don't think this is going to come to trial until after the '24 election because there were so many crucial procedural issues that have to be litigated, and they can file appeals called interlocutory appeals while the case is going on without stopping the case and without waiting for a verdict," said Morris. "They can go to an appellate process and that will string this thing along for months and months."

And as a result, with the charges hanging over Trump's head, and the allegations of a bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, "you'll see a presidential race with two candidates, both potentially winning or if they lose, going to jail," said Morris. "It's the equivalent of a banana republic. Now if you win, you get elected. If you lose, you go to jail."

